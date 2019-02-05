Jeezy Hosts Rick, Ross, T.I., Ludacris, Mack Wilds And Many More At Def Jam Super Brunch In Atlanta [Photos]

Jeezy Hosts Super Brunch In Atlanta

BOSSIP was on-hand in midtown Atlanta on Super Bowl Sunday for Jeezy’s star-studded Super Brunch at Simon’s Restaurant. Before we even get into the famous faces in the building we have to address the brunch itself.

Simon’s food was the type of finger-lickin’ fare that we’re here for. The crab legs, shrimp cocktail, oysters, perfectly cooked salmon with choice herbs and butter, all the fried chicken wings, grits, omelets and fresh fruit you could possibly want. Now that we think of it, considering that Rick Ross’ love of exotical food raps, don’t be surprised if you hear some bars about this brunch in the future. Bravo to Agency 99 who produced the event, as well as Def Jam, Avion Tequila, Defiance Fuel and Code.

Now, let’s talk about attendees because there was some real star power in the building all in support of The Snowman and what he means to the city of Atlanta. Of course the city’s reigning kings T.I. and Ludacris were there along with long-time Atlanta resident Rick Ross. But even those from further north came to salute Snow. The much-discussed Trey Songz, DJ Envy, Casanova, and Mack Wilds all came to enjoy some early afternoon breakfast food and celebrate with Jeezy.

Near the end of the meal Jeezy stood and made a toast to everyone in attendance and the city of Atlanta for bringing so many people together.

Thanks to Agency 99 and Jeezy for the eats and greets!