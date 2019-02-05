Super Bowl Drip: Martell Makes Swanky Statement With FREE Migos Show In Atlanta

Martell Gets Fancy During Super Bowl Weekend

Martell Cognac celebrated its “Make Your Statement” campaign with Quavo & his famous amigos who hit the stage for a FREE sold out show at Masquerade during Super Bowl weekend.

The exclusive event treated VIP guests to specialty Martell cocktails while the Migos skrrt-skrrted from hit to hit all night. Cocktails featured Martell’s latest expression: Martell Blue Swift–the first Martell VSOP finished in Kentucky bourbon casks.

Martell proudly partnered with Quavo–a leader in his category and constant innovator–who embodies the spirit of the brand while unapologetically shaping popular culture. Additional details surrounding the campaign will be announced later this year but it’s clear Martell values those pushing boundaries and paving uncharted paths in the industry.