Love, Peace & Souuuuul: Celebs Attend BET’s ‘American Soul’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

"American Soul" Premiere Photos

Last night the cast of BET’s “American Soul” celebrated the upcoming premiere of their show.

Attendees flooded the Television Academy including the show's stars (fine azz panty melter) Sinqua Walls who posed with costar Lanqua Richardson…

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

nine-time Grammy nominee Kelly Price…

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Jason Dirden (Greenleaf, Elementary)

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Tami Roman…

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

comedian Tommy Davidson and more.

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

Inspired by the iconic "Soul Train, "American Soul" premieres TONIGHT with back-to-back episodes on February 5, 2019 at 9pm ET/PT on BET in the U.S.

Will YOU be watching???

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

See more photos on the flip.

Actress Katlyn Nichol was a red carpet standout.

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

American Soul Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    American Soul Premiere

    Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    American Soul Premiere

    Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    American Soul Premiere

    Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

    American Soul Premiere

    Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET / Getty

