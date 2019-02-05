Drool Emoji: Savory Slayette Taylor Rooks Dripped Dazzling Deliciousness All Super Bowl Weekend

I am trying to pay taylor rooks’s rent pic.twitter.com/HnyidkSZEw — sage 🥪 (@sagemyster) February 3, 2019

Taylor Rooks Wins Super Bowl Weekend

Sports-loving slayette Taylor Rooks is just…WHEW–like, all YES LAWD everything–and continued her national slay tour during Super Bowl weekend while reminding us YET AGAIN that she’s Top 5 BADDEST in the game.

February 1, 2019

Peep a very necessary peek into Taylor’s Super Bowl deliciousness on the flip.