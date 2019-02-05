On The Party Scene: Future, Casanova, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx And More Hit Up Maxim’s SB Bash

MAXIM’s Big Game Experience Brings Out Big Name Celebs

Atlanta was the place to be this weekend, thanks to the Super Bowl, and the events were endless… One of the most popular was probably “AKG Presents Zaytoven’s Basement Studio” activation, which was part of MAXIM’s Big Game Experience, attracting celebrities and professional athletes including Jamie Foxx, Diplo, Future, Kevin Hart, NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott among many more, to The Fairmont in Atlanta

Multi-platinum legend and Atlanta music producer Zaytoven helped showcase AKG’s flagship product – the AKG N700NC Wireless headphones – in a unique consumer listening experience at one of the hottest parties during Super Bowl weekend.

Future and Jamie Foxx also hit the stage for the event

