On The Party Scene: Future, Casanova, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx And More Hit Up Maxim’s SB Bash
MAXIM’s Big Game Experience Brings Out Big Name Celebs
Atlanta was the place to be this weekend, thanks to the Super Bowl, and the events were endless… One of the most popular was probably “AKG Presents Zaytoven’s Basement Studio” activation, which was part of MAXIM’s Big Game Experience, attracting celebrities and professional athletes including Jamie Foxx, Diplo, Future, Kevin Hart, NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott among many more, to The Fairmont in Atlanta
Multi-platinum legend and Atlanta music producer Zaytoven helped showcase AKG’s flagship product – the AKG N700NC Wireless headphones – in a unique consumer listening experience at one of the hottest parties during Super Bowl weekend.
Future and Jamie Foxx also hit the stage for the event
Hit the flip to see who else came through
Taylor Rooks and Jessica White both came through
Kevin Hart was there
He brought his whole crew
Yo Gotti was in the building
So was Casanova
