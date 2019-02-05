Comic Relief: Aaron McGruder Brings Back The Boondocks In Strip Form Just When We Need Him Most
S#!t is hard out here. Every day there’s some new political f***ery or racist BS that we have to contend with and honestly, it just gets exhausting.
Luckily, there is a man who is able to not only articulate the socio-political sentiments of many Black people, he also knows how to make it funny as hell. Putting the truth inside the candy is what we love about Aaron McGruder and The Boondocks characters that he brought into our lives.
Today, Charlagmagne tha God posted the return of McGruder’s beloved comic just in time for the State of the Union address tonight. Peep these Robert Mueller panels featuring Uncle Ruckus.
View this post on Instagram
#BoondocksBack The following message is from Aaron Mcgruder. “Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say. These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show – and he’s a busy guy. Thanks to him and thanks to Charlamagne for putting these out for me while I get my instagram act together.” AM
If you’re a cable news junkie then you’ve seen Malcolm Nance airing out the truth about Donald Trump and his shady regime for years now.
Yo! LMFAO!
Long live Huey and Riley!
View this post on Instagram
Political Niggas vs. Get Money Niggas. #BoondocksBack the following text is a message from Aaron Mcgruder “Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say. These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show – and he’s a busy guy. Thanks to him and thanks to Charlamagne for putting these out for me while I get my instagram act together.” AM
Even Nicole Wallace was brought into The Boondocks world.
Aaron made it pretty clear that we might not get this again or regularly, but damn are we happy to at least have The Boondocks back for the moment.
