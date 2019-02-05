Comic Relief: Aaron McGruder Brings Back The Boondocks In Strip Form Just When We Need Him Most

Aaron McGruder Brings Back The Boondocks Comic Strip

S#!t is hard out here. Every day there’s some new political f***ery or racist BS that we have to contend with and honestly, it just gets exhausting.

Luckily, there is a man who is able to not only articulate the socio-political sentiments of many Black people, he also knows how to make it funny as hell. Putting the truth inside the candy is what we love about Aaron McGruder and The Boondocks characters that he brought into our lives.

Today, Charlagmagne tha God posted the return of McGruder’s beloved comic just in time for the State of the Union address tonight. Peep these Robert Mueller panels featuring Uncle Ruckus.

If you’re a cable news junkie then you’ve seen Malcolm Nance airing out the truth about Donald Trump and his shady regime for years now.

Merry Black History Month!!! #BoondocksBack

Yo! LMFAO!

Robert Mueller vs. Uncle Ruckus #BoondocksBack

Long live Huey and Riley!

Even Nicole Wallace was brought into The Boondocks world.

#BoondocksBack

Aaron made it pretty clear that we might not get this again or regularly, but damn are we happy to at least have The Boondocks back for the moment.

