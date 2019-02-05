Yikes: Did Shaquille O’Neal Ogling Over Kiyomi Spark Bloody Bow Wow Fight?

Rumors Says Kiyomi And Shaq Flirted Before Bow Wow Blew Up (Allegedly)

Shaquille O’Neal’s name is being added to the domestic dispute between Kiyomi Leslie and Bow Wow.

As previously reported, the couple was taken into custody in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday after a party for a domestice fught. Details from the police report say the argument sparked because Bow Wow thought, in his own words, Kiyomi “disrespected” him by talking to another guy. Welp, according to a WSBTV reporter, the other guy’s name is Shaquille.

NEW DETAILS ON RAPPER’S ARREST: Bow Wow told police that he got upset with his girlfriend because she was all over a man named “Shaquille.”

Hours before his arrest, the ATL rapper was spotted at Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl event, Shaq’s Fun House. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) February 4, 2019

Bow Wow and Kiyomi were both arriving home from Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl event when their bloody domestic dispute occurred. The event, Shaq’s Fun House, featured a performance by the Migos and a number of celebrities were in attendance. It was there were Bow Wow claims his on and off again girlfriend spoke inappropriately with “Shaquille.” So far Shaq has not commented on his name seemingly appearing in the police report.

According to Kiyomi’s report to police, Bow Wow hit her in the head, pulled her by the hair, dragged her from her bedroom and told her to get out of the house. Bow Wow denies claims, adding that Kiyomi was the obvious aggressor, with wounds on his face to prove it.