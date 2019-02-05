Spotted: 2 Chainz Performs During Courvoisier’s ‘Big Game Winner’s Circle’ Event
- By Bossip Staff
2 Chainz Performs At Courvoisier’s “Big Game Winner’s Circle” Event
During Super Bowl LIII 2 Chainz gifted guests with a high-energy performance courtesy of Courvoisier. Courvoisier® Cognac hosted its “Winner’s Circle” event complete with specialty Courvoisier cocktails.
2 Chainz was spotted backstage with Versace’s Senior Director of Sneakers & Men’s Footwear Salehe Bembury…
and Courvoisier gifted 2 Chainz’ best friend, Trappy the French bulldog, with a custom gold Cuban link collar.
Must be niiice.
Looks like a good time was had by all.
See more photos of 2 Chainz at Courvoisier’s Winners Circle Big Game event on the flip.
