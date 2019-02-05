Queen Latifah, Terrence J, & More Dream In Black Honorees Continue To Pave The Way For Future Makers

Dream In Black Honorees Share How They Will Continue To Pave The Way For Future Makers

Queen Latifah, Devon Franklin, Terrence J, Zendaya, Khalid, Phoebe Robinson, and Van Jones have all worked tirelessly to inspire, uplift, and break barriers for the Black culture and now they are sharing their secrets to their success as “Dream In Black Future Makers” just in time for Black History Month.

AT&T’s Dream in Black 28 celebrates the barrier-breaking visionaries who are making history right now by shaping the culture. These distinguished individuals remind us that the only limit to our greatest achievement is our imagination. For more information, click here!