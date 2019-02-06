“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Does Tiffany Have Good Reason To Be Jealous Of Nia’s Relationship With Fizz? [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Well hello hump day! It’s Wednesday, which means a new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is just a day away! We’ve got an exclusive clip which may surprise some folks — watch what happens when Lil Fizz and Tiffany argue about the time when Fizz and Nia were together!
Here’s more on the episode:
When a stressful communication drill fails, the doctors confront the smoking issue. Tiffany seeks answers from Fizz and Nia. Soujla Boy is left feeling under water. And a boot camper is caught on camera facetiming someone other than their partner.
MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “MAZED AND CONFUSED” – Airs Thursday, February 7th at 10/9C on WE TV!
