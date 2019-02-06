Cardi B Schools Blue Collar Crusties On What Paying $300,000 A Month In Bills Is Like [Video]

Cardi B Wants Fans To Stop Pocket Watching Her

Cardi B went off on fans in her comment section who suggested how she should spend her money. Cardi says it’s the biggest peeve because she works super hard and pays around $300,000 in bills per month, taking care of most of her family. She also wants folks to understand that out of every check she makes, the IRS take “45%” of her earnings.

This past weekend, Cardi B racked up a few checks, doing around six paid Super Bowl events, so she may be itching to buy herself something nice.

Belcalis just wants everyone to stop judging her bank account…are you feeling her message?