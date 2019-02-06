BlackGirlMagic: Shirley Ann Jackson Is The First African-American Woman To Receive Her Doctorate From M.I.T.

Some Black history month #blackgirlmagic…

Shirley Ann Jackson: The First African-American Woman To Receive Her Doctorate From M.I.T.

Every Wednesday we’re spotlighting our “Women Crushes” who are black women in black history.

This week we’d like to highlight Shirley Ann Jackson, the first African-American woman to receive her doctorate from M.I.T. In addition to that feat, from 2009 to 2014 this STEM Queen served on the President Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which assisted the White House in policy formulation in the many areas of science, technology, and innovation that are crucial to strengthening the economy and increasing opportunity.

Jackson is the 18th president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, the oldest technological research university in the United States.

In 2014 Obama appointed also Dr. Jackson as Co-Chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. In 2016 she was awarded the nation’s highest honor for scientific achievement; The National Medal of Science.

Jackson fostered advances in telecommunications and conducted breakthrough research that enabled others to invent the portable fax, the touch-tone telephone, solar cells, fiber optic cables, and the technology behind caller ID and call waiting.

Congratulations on your long list of accolades Dr. Jackson!

Stay tuned for more #BlackGirlMagic in black history facts all month.