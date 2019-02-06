Jesus Take The Wheel: Atlanta Teacher Under Investigation For Beating The Brakes Off Student [Video]

Another day, unfortunately, another teacher hitting a student…

Georgia Teacher Seen On Camera Beating Student

A Georgia educator is under investigation for a violent attack on a student. WSBTV reports that a Clayton County teacher was caught on camera at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale after the student threw a desk at him.

The teacher’s then seen pushing the high schooler to the floor and repeatedly punching the student.

A Clayton County teacher under investigation over video that shows him repeatedly punching a student after the student threw a desk at the teacher. This happened at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale. Hear from parents and the school district next at 5pm. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/VKFFUaqvHi — Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) February 4, 2019

The news station’s Matt Johnson spoke with the high schooler’s legal guardian Yaquanda Lewis who said the child suffered a concussion.

“That didn’t look like restraining him to me, it looked like you beat my child,” said Lewis.

Lewis added that the student felt provoked to throw the desk after the teacher made a joke about the student’s stocking cap that involved his recently deceased mother without knowing about her death.

“He had his hat on and his stocking and he said the teacher said, ‘Quit cutting up your momma’s stockings and wearing them on your head.’ He said he was picking on him, trying to make the class laugh, and that made him upset,” Lewis said.

WSBTV has declined to identify the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime—yet.

Clayton County Schools also declined to comment.

Why do these teachers think it’s okay to put their hands on students like this. If this was YOUR child, what would you do?