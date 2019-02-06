NO SIREE, BOB! Lupita Nyong’o Reveals Her Spooky Side On Terrifying New “Us” Poster

Lupita Nyong'o is giving a better performance in THIS POSTER than most actors will give in their entire careers pic.twitter.com/xh9w2cZskT — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 6, 2019

New “Us” Trailer Shatters Twitter

We can’t waaaaaaait to see Jordan Peele’s upcoming Horror-Thriller “Us” and this latest poster featuring a creepily EVIL Lupita crying a single tear made us even more excited while scaring up hilarious hysteria across the internet.

If Lupita Nyong'o stood in front of me & removed her face, and a buggy eyed, no eyebrow version of her face appeared, I'd still be like, "DAMN, SHE STILL FINE THO". pic.twitter.com/D1pma6YoSl — aRod (@aRod_says) February 6, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the new “Us” trailer on the flip.