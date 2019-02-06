NO SIREE, BOB! Lupita Nyong’o Reveals Her Spooky Side On Terrifying New “Us” Poster

- By Bossip Staff
New “Us” Trailer Shatters Twitter

We can’t waaaaaaait to see Jordan Peele’s upcoming Horror-Thriller “Us” and this latest poster featuring a creepily EVIL Lupita crying a single tear made us even more excited while scaring up hilarious hysteria across the internet.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the new “Us” trailer on the flip.

