New Show Alert! Russell Hornsby & Nikki M. James Star In New FOX Legal Drama “Proven Innocent”

FOX Set To Premiere New Legal Drama “Proven Innocent”

“Proven Innocent” tells the powerful story of an underdog criminal defense firm led by Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre)–a fierce and uncompromising lawyer with a hunger for justice. There’s no one who understands the power of freeing an innocent person more than Madeline. At age 18, she was wrongfully convicted, along with her brother Levi (Riley Smith), in a polarizing murder case that made her a media obsession and household name.

Madeline runs the firm with the very lawyer who helped set her free after 10 years–Easy Boudreau (Russell Hornsby)–who works alongside Communications Director for the Injustice Defense Group Violet Price (Nikki M. James) to fight the good fight.

Violet is the real MVP who shows how the media, journalists and comms professionals play a huge part in vindicating those wrongly accused of crimes.

“Proven Innocent” premieres Friday, Feb 15 at 9/8c on FOX!