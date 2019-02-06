It’s Been A Minute, But We’re FINALLY Getting The ‘Being Mary Jane’ Finale We Deserve

Being Mary Jane Will Be Back On Our TV Screens In April

After almost a year and a half since we last saw Gabrielle Union as the title character in Being Mary Jane, we’re finally getting the finale we all deserve.

The beloved series was abruptly cancelled back in 2017, a decision in which Union publicly blamed 50 Cent for. “For everyone who’s just really upset that BMJ is coming to a close, please send all your correspondence to 50 [Cent], Curtis Jackson, who has taken sole responsibility for the loss of jobs and your show,” Gabby said on First We Feast’s Hot Ones. “So don’t @ me, @ 50.”

Though it was initially thought that Being Mary Jane fans were going to be left completely high and dry with season 4’s cliffhanger of a finale being the show’s last hurrah, it was later confirmed that there would be a movie to tie all loose ends en lieu of a final season–But since it’s been so long, a lot of people thought that movie would never actually come to fruition.

Now, Being Mary Jane is BACK–well, almost–and we’re officially getting that series finale in April. The show’s Twitter account tweeted out a teaser for the upcoming movie.

With two months left until the highly-anticipated series finale, we still have some time to catch up on what happened when we last saw Mary Jane on our TV screens to prepare.

Will you be watching?!