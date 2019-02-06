F**k 12: Emantic Bradford Jr.’s Death Ruled “Justified” By Alabama Attorney General, Cop Walks Away Scot-Free

Emantic Bradford Jr. Police-Related Shooting Death Ruled Justified

Ever since he was killed on Thanksgiving day inside a Birmingham, Alabama shoppping mall, we’ve been reporting on the police-related shooting death of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. After months of shady stories, questions without answers, anger, and frustration, the state Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the still unidentified cop who killed Bradford was acting lawfully and will not be charged according to NBCNews.

The attorney general’s report says the officer mistakenly believed Bradford had fired the earlier shots and was justified in shooting him. The officer saw Bradford running toward the shooting scene with a gun and believed he was trying to kill the shooting victim, according to the report. The facts of the case demonstrate that the officer “reasonably exercised his official powers, duties, or functions when he shot E. J. Bradford on the night of Nov. 22, 2018,” the report states. Accordingly, Alabama law declares his action “justified and not criminal.”

It goes without saying that Bradford’s family is beyond pissed off:

“My son was murdered. And you think I’m going to let it go?,” Emantic Sr. told reporters Tuesday. “That was a homicide … You killed my son. You are a coward. You’re a coward too, Steve Marshall.”

Last night, protesters gathered at Hoover city hall to burn American flags with “BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER” written on them.

Demonstrator Carlos Chaverst Jr. told onlookers at the gathering, “His life burned. And now this American flag is going to burn to represent what it’s like to be black in America.”

Rest in peace, Emantic Bradford Jr. We pray for your justice.