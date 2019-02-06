Quavo, Bad Bunny & Waffle House Hero James Shaw To Play Against Mike Colter, Dr. Oz & Rapsody In 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Check Out The Roster For The 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

The 2019 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is all set to go down in Charlotte, North Carolina in just a couple of weeks and some pretty big names will be hitting the court.

The home team, according to People, will include Mike Colter, Chris Daughtry, Terrence J, ESPN analyst Jay Williams, JB Smoove, Rapsody, comedian Famous Los, WNBA player A’ja Wilson, and—here’s a name we didn’t expect—Dr. Oz. According to Page Six, the famed tv personality has been practicing…

“Although Oz was in Atlanta for the Super Bowl this passed Sunday, his mind may have been elsewhere as he took fun photos with basketball vet Julius ‘Dr. J.’ Erving at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics party. He was also seen shooting hoops at ‘Shaq’s Funhouse,’ an epic carnival-type festival thrown by Shaquille O’Neal during Super Bowl weekend.”

Dr. Oz definitely needs to practice as much as possible because his team is going to have some stiff competition.

“The away team consists of celebs including reigning MVP Quavo, Bad Bunny, CSI: New York‘s AJ Buckley, Brad Williams, Hasan Minhaj and comedian Amanda Seales,” People reports. “Rounding out the team are Ronnie 2K, WNBA’s Stefanie Dolson and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry.”

This year each roster will also feature their very own hometown hero as a way to “honor exemplary citizens,” People reveals. 29-year-old James Shaw Jr., the man who disarmed a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House, will reportedly play on the away team, while 47-year-old Marine Jason Weinman, who saved victims of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina, will play on the home team.

Tune into ESPN at 7 p.m. EST on February 15 to watch.