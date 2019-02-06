In White Folks News: Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged To Her Boo Thang Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence Engaged To Marry Art Dealer Boyfriend Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is about to be a bride! US Weekly confirmed that the 28-year-old Oscar winner is engaged to marry her art dealer beau Cooke Maroney, according to her rep.

On Tuesday multiple outlets speculated the pair might be getting married after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger during an outing with Maroney, 33, a few days earlier, with Page Six reporting the twosome “seemed like they were celebrating something” at Raoul’s restaurant.

At Raoul’s, “It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots,” a spy told us. The low-key couple were also spotted dining at Elio’s on the Upper East Side over the weekend.

Lawrence was introduced to Maroney in June 2018 by their mutual friend Laura Simpson.

J.Law previously dated Nicholas Holt from 2011 to 2014, Chris Martin in 2015 and director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017.

Congratulations to the happy couple!