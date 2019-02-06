Free21Savage: 21 Savage Inhumanely Locked In ICE Cell 23 Hours Per Day, Please Sign Petition For His Release

Sign The Petition To Help Free 21 Savage From ICE Custody

21 Savage has become a victim of this anti-immigrant political climate helmed by the Trump administration. If you listened to the #SOTU address last night then you know that the idea of 21 being deported from America would make these Republican a$$holes smile like the Grinch stealing Christmas.

Despite the shameless people on Twitter who think this is hilarious, there are people who are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves.

The folks at Since The 80s, Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, BAJI (Black Alliance For Just Immigration), Define American, UndocuBlack Network have launched a petition directed at ICE Field Office Director, Sean Gallagher for the immediate release of the Atlanta father, son, friend and superstar. They are asking for 300,000 signatures and they are sitting on 221,776 at the time of this writing.

We ask, beg, and implore each and every one of you to sign this petition and do all you can to make your voice heard on behalf of Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

21’s manager Meezy recently tweeted that he spoke to Savage on the phone and was told that the rapper is being locked down for 23 and 1, which means only ONE hour outside of his cell per day. They are clearly trying to break him, but we’re not going to let that happen.

Go to OrganizeFor to sign the petition. Dead the corny “jokes” and do something good with your life.