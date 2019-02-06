BlackInkCHI Sneak Peek: Jenn Shreds “Stupid” Crying Van, She’s DONE With His Shenanigans! [Video]

Black Ink Crew: Jenn Makes Van Cry While Going Off On His Stupidity

Van’s girlfriend is fed TF up! In a sneak peek of tonight’s “Black Ink Chicago” episode, Jenn calls out Van’s behavior from the previous night when he showed up drunk at their wedding. This seems to be the final straw, after years of Van cheating publicly and walking all over her, she brings him to tears while shredding him apart.

Van attempts to hug Jenn and things get physical! SMH.

The full episode is out tonight on VH1. Hit play for the clip.