Vice Presi-Who? Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Proves That People Have No Idea Who Mike Pence Is [Video]

A Lot Of People Don’t Know Who Mike Pence Is

12% of American adults have never heard of Mike Pence, according to a new poll from CNN. The people over at Jimmy Kimmel Live! wanted to test out that surprising statistic by taking it to the streets and seeing if everyday Americans know who y’alls lil Vice President is.

As you might have guessed, a lot of people have absolutely no idea who this guy is and some people still think Joe Biden is Vice President–what a time to be alive.

Check out the video down below to see for yourself: