Still Going Strong: Nicki Minaj’s Boyfriend Zoo Snaps Her Best Scantily Dressed Pics

Nicki Minaj And Boyfriend Zoo Still Being Freaky Going Strong

Nicki Minaj and her most hated bae Kenneth “Zoo” Petty are still in coupled-up bliss. Nicki and Petty were spotted together recently at her Queen Radio taping where she disclosed they aim for record cake smashing sessions, daily.

Now Nicki is showing off her bae’s photo taking skills. In a topless photo posted to IG, she credits her mysterious bae for taking A1 photos of her sexy get-ups. She wrote: “Boyfriends always take the best pics then tell u to “keep that sh*t on when we get home”. Am I lying?”

Zoo snapped these photos on Nicki while she covered her nippys and wore her undergarments. Swipe through.

How sweet! Nicki confirmed she was dating Zoo after fans saw her posted up with him on IG back in December. After digging up his shady criminal history, folks doubted they’d last but, they seem to be doing just fine…Are you here yet for Nicki and Zoo as a couple???

More of them after the flip.