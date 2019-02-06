“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Michael’s Wife Sarah Has Had Enough [VIDEO]

Is Michael Done Double Dealing?

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” is coming Friday… Is finally time for Michael to leave his marriage?

After being MIA, Michael is confronted by wife Sarah. Brittany suggests a threesome with her ex. Clint seeks legal advice when his missing wife is locked up. Jazmyne gives Lizzie a shocking ultimatum. Matt shows up late to Caitlin’s apartment hunt.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “WIFE ON THE RUN”– Airs Friday, February 8th at 9/8C on WE TV

