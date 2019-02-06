Thank U, Nope: Ariana Grande Pulls Out Of Grammys Performance After Disagreements With Producers

Ariana Grande Is No Longer Attending The Grammys

Following a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform, Ariana Grande will no longer be performing at the show on February 10. After being featured on billboards promoting the event all over Los Angeles, not only will the songstress not be taking the stage, she won’t even be attending, according to reports.

An insider told Variety that Ariana felt “insulted” when producers refused to let her to perform her latest single “7 Rings.” A compromise was later reached where “7 Rings” would be part of a medley, but Grande decided to pull out after producers insisted that the second song be one that they choose. The source also added that such stipulations were not imposed on other performers at the show beside Ari.

Though it looks like the pop star won’t be there to accept any of her awards, Grande is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance for “God Is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for 2018’s “Sweetener.”

This falling out leaves The Grammys without one of the biggest artists in the world right now who, as we mentioned earlier, has been used on billboards and other advertisements for the broadcast. Grande’s upcoming album, Thank U, Next, is set to release on Friday–just two days before the now-cancelled Grammy performance.