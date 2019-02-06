Call Toya! Reginae Carter Is Having A Social Media MELTDOWN After YFN Lucci Split

Reginae Carter Subtweets About Breakup

Reginae Carter seems to be taking her split from ex-boyfriend YFN Lucci pretty hard. The 20-year-old hasn’t STOPPED posting about it online. Reginae’s entire twitter timelines is filled with subtweets to Lucci and dramatic retweets about someone crossing her. She’s suggested Lucci never truly “cared” for her.

Felt this one . https://t.co/KeFE0UR1pY — Love me (@reginae_carter1) February 6, 2019

Regine also posted and deleted: “Whoever played with my heart … u a dumb mf .” Then she hit the send button on this message: “I don’t think u ni**as ever grow up tbh.” Both messages disappeared within a few hours.

So far, neither Regine nor Lucci has publically commented on their break up. Reginae deleted all the photos of her and Lucci off her IG page. However, Lucci still has this one photo up of them from attending a Gatsby’s themed Birthday party last month.

Maybe it’s time for Reginae to put some of this energy into her acting career, or maybe even some song writing???