Virginia Attorney General Admits He Too Once Appeared in Blackface, Lt. Governor Accused Of Sexual Assault

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring Admits Blackface, Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax Accused Of Sexual Assualt

Throw the whole state away.

There’s more political strife in Virginia in the midst of the Virginia Governor blackface scandal. As previously reported Democratic Governor Ralph Northam (above) was outed by a right-wing website who published a photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook that shows him in blackface and standing next to a man in a KKK outfit. He at first admitted that it was him in the photo but then recanted. There are now feverish calls for him to step down, calls that he’s casually ignoring.

Now the third in line to be Governor if Northam steps down is confessing that he too has worn blackface.

Attorney General Mark Herring admitted Wednesday that he wore blackface to dress up like a rapper at an 80s college party.

In a statement obtained by CNBC, he said that while an undergraduate at the University of Virginia “some friends suggested we attend a party dressed like rappers we listened to at the time, like Kurtis Blow, and perform a song.”

“It sounds ridiculous even now writing it. But because of our ignorance and glib attitudes – and because we did not have an appreciation for the experiences and perspectives of others – we dressed up and put on wigs and brown makeup, Herring said. “This was a onetime occurrence and I accept full responsibility for my conduct.”

Just four days ago Herring criticized Governor Northham and said “it is no longer possible” for him to remain in office.

If you couldn’t believe that things would get much worse, hold onto your wigs. Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax, also a Democrat, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the Democratic National Convention in 2004. Fairfax is second in line to be Governor.

That woman, Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of politics at Scripps College in California, has hired Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team to represent her. Fairfax has denied her accusation and said what happened between them was “consensual.”

If all three of the Democrats resign, the next Virginia Governor will be Republican Kirk Cox. Cox is the current state’s speaker of the House of Delegates.

All top VA officials wore blackface except for the one with a black face who has been accused of sexual assault. Is that…accurate? — Felonious Munk IS Blackface (@Felonious_munk) February 6, 2019

Now, THIS is a mess.

