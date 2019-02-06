Ewww: Oklahoma Courthouse Closed After Bed Bugs Fall Off Of Lawyers Suit 

Next time you need a lawyer, make sure that his pantsuit isn’t swarming with bed bugs — like one Oklahoma lawyer who showed up to the courthouse with the pesky insects jumping off of his clothes.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told reporters:

“I was told the individual that had them also shook his jacket over the prosecutors files. Hard to imagine someone doesn’t know, you know that some bed bugs are crawling all over them certainly in abundance.”

Courthouse officials had a meeting and decided to close the courthouse on Monday at noon. Exterminators were called to get rid of the bugs and the building was reopened early Tuesday morning. Visitors and employees were urged to seek treatment immediately.

Gross.