Not So Fast! J. Lo Is NOT Bringing Her Succulent Sazón Seasoned Cakes To The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

Is Jennifer Lopez Really Performing Motown Grammys Tribute?

There’s reasonable doubt surrounding a rumor about Sunday’s 2019 Grammys involving a certain singer and iconic record label.

Earlier this week people were flummoxed by the news that Jennifer Lopez would be performing a Motown tribute during Sunday’s awards ceremony.

That sparked a series of angry tweets from folks BIG mad that the Recording Academy and/or Motown Records would dare let Jenny From The Block hit the stage for the occasion.

Tryna figure out which person sat in a room and decided amongst every living musician, that JLO would be best fit to do a motown tribute pic.twitter.com/bTScIPDm7H — 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕜 △⃒⃘ ℝ𝕖𝕚𝕘𝕟 𝕠𝕗 𝕃𝕖𝕘𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕤 △⃒⃘ (@Dreamdianas) February 5, 2019

JLo??? Singing motown???? During BLACK history month???? pls let the world end today omg. pic.twitter.com/JpIggal7jV — Yannise Jean (@yjeanwrites) February 5, 2019

We personally did a little digging, ya know, to preserve journalist integrity (yes, we have some), and according to The Grammys official website, it looks like it’s untrue.

The Recording Academy will film “Motown 60: A GRAMMY Celebration” on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.

The Motown tribute will consist of the following artists;

Boyz II Men, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, Meghan Trainor, and Stevie Wonder.

We also looked at the other list of confirmed performers for Sunday’s awards ceremony and J. Lo’s missing from that lineup as well.

“Current nominees Chloe x Halle, GRAMMY winner Lady Gaga, GRAMMY winner Mark Ronson, and GRAMMY nominee Travis Scott are set to perform on Music’s Biggest Night. Additionally, current nominee Dua Lipa will perform with GRAMMY winner St. Vincent. In what is sure to be a GRAMMY Moment to remember, GRAMMY winners Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, and past GRAMMY nominee Andra Day will honor the legendary Aretha Franklin. They join previously announced performers J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug.”

So unless J.Lo’s a secret performer for the Motown tribute, which is highly doubtful, it looks like this is false. We could be wrong though and the Recording Academy could pull a fast one Sunday.

We certainly hope not.