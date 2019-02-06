Free21Savage: Jay-Z And Roc Nation Hire Attorney To Help Assist The ATLANTA Rapper Fight ICE

Jay-Z Hires Lawyer To Help 21 Savage Fight Deportation

21 Savage‘s arrest by ICE on Super Bowl Sunday has become a cause that the hip-hop community has collectively decried as an injustice the likes of which should be resolved immediately.

Until today, one voice we hadn’t heard was that of Shawn Corey Carter, but it wasn’t much of a mystery as to what side of this issue he would fall. Today, the Roc Nation head honcho not only released a statement but according to TMZ he also put his money in the mouth that the statement came from and hired lawyer Alex Spiro to help Savage.

Jay described the arrest as “an absolute travesty” and went on to say that “In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately.”

We couldn’t agree more. Obviously, 21 isn’t a Roc Nation artist, but that didn’t stop Hov from doing what he could to help the father, son, and one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. Alex Spiro is dedicated to seeing the man born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph free:

“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge … What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years – not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”

If you can’t respect that, ya whole perspective is wack and that’s that on that.