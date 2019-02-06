#Free21Savage: Jay-Z And Roc Nation Hire Attorney To Help Assist The ATLANTA Rapper Fight ICE
21 Savage‘s arrest by ICE on Super Bowl Sunday has become a cause that the hip-hop community has collectively decried as an injustice the likes of which should be resolved immediately.
Until today, one voice we hadn’t heard was that of Shawn Corey Carter, but it wasn’t much of a mystery as to what side of this issue he would fall. Today, the Roc Nation head honcho not only released a statement but according to TMZ he also put his money in the mouth that the statement came from and hired lawyer Alex Spiro to help Savage.
Jay described the arrest as “an absolute travesty” and went on to say that “In addition to being a successful recording artist, 21 deserves to be reunited with his children immediately.”
@21Savage, She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is currently 26 years old, an engaged father of 3 children who were born in the U.S. U.K. born Abraham-Joseph has been living in the U.S. since the age of 7. In 2017, he applied for a U visa yet last week he was arrested by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE). Last week, Abraham-Joseph also released an extended version of his single “A Lot” which speaks about immigration injustice; “Been through some things so I can't imagine my kids stuck at the border.” This is no coincidence. #FREE21SAVAGE
We couldn’t agree more. Obviously, 21 isn’t a Roc Nation artist, but that didn’t stop Hov from doing what he could to help the father, son, and one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. Alex Spiro is dedicated to seeing the man born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph free:
“We are not going to stop until he is released, bonded out or in front of a judge … What we have here is someone who overstayed their Visa with an application pending for 4 years – not a convicted criminal that needs to be detained and removed but, by all accounts a wonderful person, father, and entertainer who has a marijuana offense which was vacated and sealed.”
If you can’t respect that, ya whole perspective is wack and that’s that on that.
