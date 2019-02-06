Yara Shahidi Finds Sweet Blasian Love In ‘The Sun Is Also A Star’ [VIDEO]

Yara Shahidi Stars In Movie Adapted From Novel ‘The Sun Is Also A Star’

Congratulations to Yara! We just got the news today that “grown-ish” has been renewed for a third season and it turns out she’s starring in a new film due out this Spring called ‘The Sun Is Also A Star.’

Here’s the synopsis:

College-bound romantic Daniel Bae and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley meet—and fall for each other—over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation as fiercely as she’s fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together. A modern-day story about finding love against all odds, “The Sun Is Also a Star” explores whether our lives are determined by fate or the random events of the universe.

The film stars Yara Shahidi (“Grown-ish”) as Natasha and Charles Melton (“Riverdale”) as Daniel, along with John Leguizamo (“John Wick: Chapter 2”).

Directed by Ry Russo-Young (“Before I Fall”), the film is based on the acclaimed bestseller by Everything, Everything author Nicola Yoon. The Sun Is Also a Star was #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and has received multiple accolades, including: 2016 National Book Award Finalist; Amazon’s Best Book of 2016 in YA; Amazon’s Top 20 Children’s Books of 2016 in YA; the New York Times Notable Children’s Books of 2016; and Entertainment Weekly’s 10 Best Books of 2016.

Russo-Young directed from a screenplay by Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”). The film’s producers are Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, who served as producers on “Everything, Everything.” Pamela Hirsch served as executive producer.

The behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Autumn Durald Arkapaw (“Teen Spirit”), production designer Wynn Thomas (“Hidden Figures”), editor Joe Landauer (“Before I Fall”), and costume designer Deirdra Elizabeth Govan (“Sorry to Bother You”). The music is by Herdís Stefánsdóttir (“The Hate U Give”).

Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures present An Alloy Entertainment production, “The Sun Is Also a Star,” due in theaters nationwide May 17, 2019.

This film has been rated PG-13 for some suggestive content and language.

#TheSunIsAlsoAStar

INSTAGRAM (@thesunisalsoastar)

TWITTER (@sunisalsoastar)

FACEBOOK (@thesunisalsoastarmovie)