‘Daily Blast Live’ Co-Host Erica Cobb Debuts Her Michelle Obama Approved Natural Hair [Video]

In melanin magic news…

Erica Cobb Debuts Her Natural Hair

An on-air personality recently shared an inspiring message with viewers about the importance of representation. Erica Cobb who commonly wears wigs and weaves while co-hosting “Daily Blast Live” did something special for black history month in the form of a natural hair debut.

The melaniny beauty said she had a convo with her husband who questioned what their future daughter would think about her own hair if she’d never seen her mother’s hair in its natural state.

That and some inspiring words from Michelle Obama encouraged Erica to show her 3b curls on national television for the very first time.

“When I was standing with her [Michelle Obama] and talking to her, she commented on my hair and complimented me on it. And I just said, ‘Oh, girl, well, you know we can never just wear our hair the way we wanna wear our hair.’ She stopped down and she looked at me, and said, ‘You can wear your hair any way you want to wear your hair.’ Because professional woman are told all the time that it’s not professional and it’s not respected. And she said, to all the haters out there, that SHE said, I can wear my hair however I want to wear my hair. And for all the women out there, who are feeling like you have to do a certain thing, do what makes you happy and what makes you feel confident. But if wearing your hair natural makes you happy and confident, girl, you go and do just that!'”

We love to see black women in media representing their natural coiffure. Too often they’re shunned from being their true selves because it’s considered “unprofessional.” Good for you Erica!

See Erica Cobb’s emotional natural hair debut below.

More all natural Erica on the flip.