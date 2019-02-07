‘Daily Blast Live’ Co-Host Erica Cobb Debuts Her Michelle Obama Approved Natural Hair [Video]
View this post on Instagram
Thanks for joining me on @DailyBlastLive for my #onairhair #naturalhairjourney! Yesterday was a big day for me, and part of what I’m looking forward to showcasing is how to blend my #naturalhair with professional attire and style! Let’s have some fun with this 🤗 Here’s my look from yesterday's show…⠀ ⠀ 💇🏾HAIR:⠀ @stylefactor_edge – Curls poppin'! Want to define your curls? It's all about product layering!⠀ ⠀ >> How to get —>> Make sure to section your wet hair and work through a hydrating curl balm from root to end. Then, resection and start all over with a lightweight setting foam to lock in the moisture. Let it air dry or diffuse, then pull apart those curls!⠀ ⠀ 💄MAKEUP/SKIN CARE:⠀ Try these products for a flawless face:⠀ > Skin Prep: Sonia Roselli Water Balm / MAC Fast Response Eye Cream⠀ ⠀ > Foundation: Make Up Forever HD in shade Y505 mixed with Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint in Shade Seychelles ⠀ ⠀ > Concealer: Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer in Shades Truffle and Caramel⠀ ⠀ > Setting Powder: Make Up Forever Super Matte Loose Powder in Orange Beige and MAC Studio Fix Pressed Powder in NW45⠀ ⠀ > Contour: #Nars Contour Blush in Gienah⠀ ⠀ > Blush: #Nars Powder Blushes in Exhibit A, @MataHari and @BenNyeMakeup Orange Zest Powder Blush⠀ ⠀ > Eyes: @MACcosmetics Warm Neutrals x15; Top Liner: @Maybelline Studio Master Precise Liquid Liner; Bottom Liner: @UrbanDecayCosmetics 24/7 Glide On Liner in Deep End⠀ ⠀ > Lip Pencil: @MakeupForeverOfficial Lip Pencil in Free Burgundy⠀ ⠀ > Lipstick: @OfraCosmetics Long Lasting Lip Stain in Santa Monica⠀ ⠀ 💃🏽 OUTFIT:⠀ Dress like a boss …⠀ > Pink dress: @Milly ⠀ > Shoes: @louboutinworld ⠀ ⠀ #ComebackKid #comebackwithericacobb #beyou #blackgirlmagic #shopthelook
Erica Cobb Debuts Her Natural Hair
An on-air personality recently shared an inspiring message with viewers about the importance of representation. Erica Cobb who commonly wears wigs and weaves while co-hosting “Daily Blast Live” did something special for black history month in the form of a natural hair debut.
The melaniny beauty said she had a convo with her husband who questioned what their future daughter would think about her own hair if she’d never seen her mother’s hair in its natural state.
That and some inspiring words from Michelle Obama encouraged Erica to show her 3b curls on national television for the very first time.
“When I was standing with her [Michelle Obama] and talking to her, she commented on my hair and complimented me on it. And I just said, ‘Oh, girl, well, you know we can never just wear our hair the way we wanna wear our hair.’ She stopped down and she looked at me, and said, ‘You can wear your hair any way you want to wear your hair.’ Because professional woman are told all the time that it’s not professional and it’s not respected.
And she said, to all the haters out there, that SHE said, I can wear my hair however I want to wear my hair. And for all the women out there, who are feeling like you have to do a certain thing, do what makes you happy and what makes you feel confident. But if wearing your hair natural makes you happy and confident, girl, you go and do just that!'”
We love to see black women in media representing their natural coiffure. Too often they’re shunned from being their true selves because it’s considered “unprofessional.” Good for you Erica!
See Erica Cobb’s emotional natural hair debut below.
View this post on Instagram
If @MichelleObama said to me: “You can wear your hair any way you want to wear your hair” then I can, and I will! 💃🏽⠀ ⠀ Today was an emotional day on the set of @DailyBlastLive … And this has been a long time coming for me. I’m here to say, you don’t have to wear your hair a certain way to feel respected or professional. I feel presentable and respectable no matter what I look like. Love who you are … that’s the message I want to spread today. Thanks for all your support, and for sharing in my #naturalhairjourney! ⠀ ⠀ I want to use my position to share your stories! 🎙️@dailyblastlive #onairhair ⠀ ⠀ Thanks @curlpop for your hair help 🙏🏾 and to @violadavis for your #stoptamingus inspiration, and to all those who have supported me along the way ❤️⠀ ⠀ #ComebackKid⠀ #comebackwithericacobb⠀ #INSPO #naturalhair #beyou #blackgirlmagic #authentic #real
More all natural Erica on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
I MAY have given him a standing O after his first ‘presidential’ speech at the company Christmas party. He MAY have compared me to my late Uncle Clarence cheering proudly “that’s MY President,” I LOVE that he thinks that way! I MAY have slightly embarrassed him 💁🏾♀️ But he literally claps and cheers for me everyday. What goes around comes around Buddy! Styled by: @timothy.stylefit @garbarinishop Dress: @byronlarsbm Purse: @perrinparis Hair: @officialhairbycoco Makeup: @lsolobeauty Holiday Nails: @mainstream_nails Holiday glow: @missangelrenee
View this post on Instagram
@michelleobama Thank you for your words of encouragement and empowerment. I look forward to doing the work on @dailyblastlive that we talked about & you are WELCOMED to join me!! ❤️❤️Putting things out into the world before you know how you’ll do it can be risky! But trust me, I’ll risk public disappointment for the belief in the reward EVERY TIME! #ComebackWithEricaCobb #iAmBecoming #BecomingMichelleObama #MichelleObama #Manifest #MichelleObamaVip Hair: @officialhairbycoco Makeup: @jarayfortheslay Glow: @missangelrenee Wardrobe: @styledbyhannahmoon
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.