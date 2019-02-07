Chris Brown Offers Offset A MASSIVE Fade Over A 21 Savage Meme And Twitter Is Taking Sides

Chris Brown Vs. Offset

Remember those 21 Savage memes? Remember how trash they were? Well, Chris Brown didn’t get the memo. He posted a 21 Savage meme, making fun of the idea he’s from the UK and Offset left a comment calling it “corny.” Chris Brown spazzed the hell out immediately via IG:

F*** YOU LIL BOY. BETTER WORRY ABOUT WHAT YOU GOT GOING ON AND FOCUS ON “YOU.” All this cap on IG WHATS LAME…YO ENERGY WONT LIKE THAT WHEN I CAME TO THE DRAKE SHOW IN LA…IF YOU DONT GET YO HIP A HOP A HIBBET A HIBBET TO THE HIP HOP HOP AND YA DON’T STOP THE ROCKIN FACEA$$ OUT MY COMMENTS. SENSITIVE A$$ N***. CALL ME PERSONALLY. U WANT SOME CLOUT WHEN ALL YOU GOTTA DO IS PULL UP No camera no flexing all at!!!! IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME! Oh and another thing SUCK MY D***!!!

Well, then. Offset went to IG and called Breezy a crackhead and everything. This blew Twitter up like crazy with people taking sides. The whole TL went left. Take a look at whose sides they took.