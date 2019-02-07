Ho Sit Down: Cindy McCain Caught Lying About Stopping Human Trafficking Sale, Saw Woman And Child Of Different Ethnicity

Cindy McCain Caught Lying About Human Trafficking Incident

The AUDACITY!

John McCain‘s widow Cindy McCain has been busted telling some PEAK white woman lies and BOY is it a doozy.

According to an AZFamily report, Cindy McCain told local radio station KTAR that she stopped a human trafficking operation that was taking place right before her very eyes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain said in the radio interview. “I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.” McCain went on to say that she discovered the woman was waiting for the man who bought the child to arrive from his flight

That there was a lie, a hairless, malicious, bald-faced lie.

When asked about this incident the Phoenix Police Department said that they did indeed respond to McCain’s call, but “there was

no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”

So the question begs, bih, why is you lyin’?

Suspect Cindy tried to backtrack off her racial profiling with this weak a$$ tweet below.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from “if you see something, say something” — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) February 7, 2019

Nah, we good. You can keep that.