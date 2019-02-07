In White Folks News: Joy Behar Admits To Dressing Up Like “Beautiful African Woman” With “Darker Make-Up”

Joy Behar Foot Resurfaces Where She Admits To Dressing As Black Woman

Ever since the Governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, was put on blast for wearing Blackface while standing next to a man wearing a KKK outfit, two other white people have either been outed or outed themselves for participating in the offensive practice in their past.

Today it’s Joy Behar’s turn. The View’s host had footage resurface of an old episode where she admitted to dressing up as a “beautiful African woman” while wearing “makeup a little bit darker than my skin”.

Raven Symone is clearly all about Joy’s “darker skin”. What do you think?