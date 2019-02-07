You Damn Right! Peep The Generational Trailer For The New ‘Shaft’ Sequel Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Regina Hall, And More [Video]

‘Shaft’ Sequel Starring Samuel L. Jackson Trailer Released

John Shaft is headed back to the silver screen along with his progeny and his proverbial patriarch. Today we get the first trailer for the long-awaited Shaft sequel to the 19-year-old remake that hit theaters in 2000.

Samuel L. Jackson, The OG Richard Roundtree Regina Hall, Method Man, and many others star in smooth-talkin’, old school-ish, comedic cop drama and it doesn’t look to disappoint.

What do ya think? Hate it or love it?