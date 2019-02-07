A Gallery Of Reasons YFN Lucci Is Going To Miss Glo’d Up Reginae Carter

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year 🎆

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

YFN Is Going To Miss Reginae

Reginae Carter alarmed quite a few people on Twitter when she had a minor meltdown over her breakup with rap young bol YFN Lucci. This all confirmed that it was over seemingly for good. But we’re here to let Reginae know she can keep her head up because ol’ buddy is going to surely miss her. She’s been killing it with her glo up and will have some other man or men drooling over her in no time. For real.

Oh, you didn’t know? Take a look at Reginae killing the game as of late.

View this post on Instagram

Bad A$$ 💋 Hoodie from @fashionnova

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

View this post on Instagram

Natural state every day 💋

A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Be at peace , not in pieces 💋

    A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ❣️

    A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

    View this post on Instagram

    YKWTFGO 🛥

    A post shared by colormenae (@colormenae) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.