Stunning Songbirds Chloe X Halle Cover ESSENCE’s First Ever Digital Cover

.@ChloexHalle are ESSENCE's first digital cover stars! The Grammy-nominated sisters are all-grown & manifesting their dreams before our eyes. We couldn't be more excited to welcome in a new era with one of today's most promising acts. #EssenceDoesDigital https://t.co/2rF3mrTSlQ pic.twitter.com/QKflHR2jjQ — ESSENCE (@Essence) February 6, 2019

Chloe And Halle Cover ESSENCE

A pair of stunning sister songbird brought their beauty to ESSENCE. Chloe and Halle are the stars of the magazine’s first-ever digital cover and in it, they’re speaking on their rise to fame.

Beyoncé’s proteges posed in a desert photo shoot with styling by Zerina Akers and reflected on their careers that have culminated with two Grammy nominations; Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

“We still feel like we’re dreaming about the Grammy nominations. We’re forever grateful, and we know that no more matter what happens, this honor, it will stay with us for the rest of our lives—and it just inspires us to keep going…” said Halle.

How can you NOT love them? Chloe and Halle will also perform at the 2019 Grammys this Sunday, February 10.

What do YOU think about Chloe and Halle’s ESSENCE digital cover?

ESSENCE’s Beauty Director, Julee Wilson – @missjulee

Photographer, Djeneba Aduayom – @djenebaduayom

Stylist, Zerina Akers – @zerinaakers

Hair, Tinisha Meeks – @sparkyourhair

Makeup, Christiana Cassell – @beautybychrisc

Manicure, Lisa Peña-Wong using CHANEL Le Vernis/Opus Beauty – @lpwnails