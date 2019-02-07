CARDIrella Brings Her Fairytale Fineness To ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’, Talks Offset & Postpartum Depression

For your viewing pleasure…

Cardi B Covers Harper’s BAZAAR

Cardi B’s Cinderella story has found a high fashion home. After hurling a shoe Nicki Minaj’s way at their Icons party last fall, Cardi’s covering Harper’s BAZAAR for an in-depth look at her “rags to riches” story.

Oh, the irony.

Cardi was profiled by journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis who kicked it with her while she got her signature Jenny Bui claws and made her feel comfortable enough to discuss her strained Offset coupledom.

According to the rapper, she and her husband are “talking” and he’s been to her apartment—but as for a reconciliation, she’s still unsure; “I don’t think so,” and “Who knows? You never know, you can never tell,” says Cardi.

Mind you reports recently surfaced that they’re all the way back together.

Cardi also revealed that she left Offset on her own volition despite him begging her to reconsider and try marriage counseling. She refused.

“No, I decided on my own,” she declares, looking me straight in the eye. “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.” Before they broke up, Offset begged Cardi to see a therapist. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she says, in a firm tone of voice. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”

Cardi also dished on motherhood and gave Harper’s BAZAAR details about baby Kulture.

