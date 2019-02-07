CARDIrella Brings Her Fairytale Fineness To ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’, Talks Offset & Postpartum Depression
Cardi B Covers Harper’s BAZAAR
Cardi B’s Cinderella story has found a high fashion home. After hurling a shoe Nicki Minaj’s way at their Icons party last fall, Cardi’s covering Harper’s BAZAAR for an in-depth look at her “rags to riches” story.
Oh, the irony.
Cardi was profiled by journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis who kicked it with her while she got her signature Jenny Bui claws and made her feel comfortable enough to discuss her strained Offset coupledom.
According to the rapper, she and her husband are “talking” and he’s been to her apartment—but as for a reconciliation, she’s still unsure; “I don’t think so,” and “Who knows? You never know, you can never tell,” says Cardi.
Mind you reports recently surfaced that they’re all the way back together.
Cardi also revealed that she left Offset on her own volition despite him begging her to reconsider and try marriage counseling. She refused.
“No, I decided on my own,” she declares, looking me straight in the eye. “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me.” Before they broke up, Offset begged Cardi to see a therapist. “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling,” she says, in a firm tone of voice. “He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.”
Cardi also dished on motherhood and gave Harper’s BAZAAR details about baby Kulture.
While talking about her adorable baby girl Kulture, Cardi affirmed several things.
No, she’s not breastfeeding (because it was too hard), and yes, like countless other women she suffered from postpartum depression.
“I thought I was going to avoid it,” Cardi says. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”
She also revealed that her body’s changed significantly since giving birth. While she’s still (clearly) snatched, she admits that her balance is off.
“For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same,” she says. “I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been. But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant. It’s just the weirdest thing.”
There’s much, much more to Cardis’ Harper’s BAZAAR story including a bit about Cardi denying “being a sleaze” but respecting women who want to “have sex with the world” and her discouraging Offset from sharing baby Kulture’s pictures after death threats.
Isn’t it interesting that folks thought she ruined her career with the Nicki Minaj/Harper’s BAZAAR fight and she actually landed the cover?
Click HERE for the full read, it’s a good one.
What do YOU think about CARDIrella’s Harper’s BAZAAR cover?
