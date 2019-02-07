Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-GF Sara Says He Abused Her, Had STDs & Impregnated Multiple Women

Tekashi69’s Baby Mama Says He’s Abusive, Had STDs, Impregnated Multiple Women

Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi69’s 3-year-old says he beat her so bad once, she couldn’t even open her eyes. While Tekashi sits in federal prison for other charges, the rapper has never been arrested for domestic violence. Sara, 23, has opened up to Daily Beast about episodes of abusive she allegedly endured, some of the attacks having to be thwarted by Tekashi’s own manager Shotti.

The young mother speaking now because she says she ready to reclaim her own life.

Sara says their 7-year relationship ended just weeks before his arrest. Tekashi had cheated again with the bartender involved in the Cardi B lawsuit (Jade) and fought Sara for the last time before she left. Tekashi allegedly told Sara that his relationship with Jade was a “diversion” so his enemies and the Feds wouldn’t harass her in the hotel he evicted her to after a fight. SMH.

Here they are at a Nets game back in October.

Hit the flip for excerpts from Sara’s interview, detailing abuse at the hands of Tekashi before his arrest.