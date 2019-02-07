Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-GF Sara Says He Abused Her, Had STDs & Impregnated Multiple Women
Sara Molina, the mother of Tekashi69’s 3-year-old says he beat her so bad once, she couldn’t even open her eyes. While Tekashi sits in federal prison for other charges, the rapper has never been arrested for domestic violence. Sara, 23, has opened up to Daily Beast about episodes of abusive she allegedly endured, some of the attacks having to be thwarted by Tekashi’s own manager Shotti.
The young mother speaking now because she says she ready to reclaim her own life.
Sara says their 7-year relationship ended just weeks before his arrest. Tekashi had cheated again with the bartender involved in the Cardi B lawsuit (Jade) and fought Sara for the last time before she left. Tekashi allegedly told Sara that his relationship with Jade was a “diversion” so his enemies and the Feds wouldn’t harass her in the hotel he evicted her to after a fight. SMH.
Here they are at a Nets game back in October.
On abuse in Dubai:
Sara says that after getting off a 14-hour flight from NYC to Dubai, Tekashi was there in a hotel waiting to question her about a text on her phone. To get her to confess to fooling around, he admitted to sleeping with more than 70 other women in the past year, resulting in multiple pregnancies. She said he told her he had acquired multiple STDs.
After the confessions “failed” to get her to admit anything, he started his attack. Sara said the assault lasted for to hours, blacking her eyes.
“I tried to cover my face with makeup and I couldn’t,” she said. “Nothing was working. I didn’t bring makeup on my trip to cover up black-and-blue. He told me, ‘Tell me what you need. I’ll go to the mall and get it.’”
He didn’t let her leave the hotel with her black eyes, she says he actually forced her to have sex after the assault.
Sara says Tekashi battered her face in front of his manager when she found out he allegedly impregnated someone else:
They were in the car when Molina had the temerity to speak about a young woman who had called her saying she was pregnant with Tekashi’s child.
Molina said the manager, Shotti, had offered the woman $30,000 of his own money, but she had declined, saying she was not interested in cash but in being with Tekashi. The young woman sent Molina a photo of her and Tekashi together lest anyone doubt her.
Molina said their daughter, then 2, began screaming and crying when Tekashi started beating her in the car. Shotti, by her account, pulled Tekashi off her and demanded, “Are you crazy?”
As Molina tells it, she was unable to return home to her family with a battered face if she wanted to avoid igniting an uproar. She and her daughter instead moved in with Tekashi and his mother in an apartment in Crown Heights in Brooklyn
SMH, for the full interview you can read it here. Are you shocked by any of these allegations?
