Rap Or Go To The League: 2 Chainz Put The NBA On Blast Over Not Making The All-Star Celebrity Game

2 Chainz Gets Emotional Over NBA All-Star Celeb Game

Beside how good of a rapper 2 Chainz is, he’s also known to be a pretty talented basketball player. His talent combined with his 6’5” frame and his love for the NBA should make him an obvious choice for any celebrity basketball events. But, according to Chainz, he’s been left out of the All Star Celebrity Game for YEARS now–and he’s really not happy about it.

The Atlanta native took to Instagram to express his disappointment with the fact that 2019 marks another year where he wasn’t chosen for the celebrity game. According to the rapper, he has been getting the cold shoulder from the NBA ever since a member of his entourage was disrespectful at a game all the way back in 2013. Chainz asserts that he apologized over the incident and is confused at why he’s still being passed over–especially because he’s such an active supporter of the NBA all season long.

2 Chainz ends his little rant with, “there I had to vent I’m over it,” but it’s pretty safe to assume the rapper is still upset with the league’s oversight. I mean, the man’s upcoming album is titled, Rap Or Go To The League–he takes his love for basketball pretty seriously.

Hopefully for the Hair Weave Killer, this public calling out will result in somebody from the NBA reaching out for a resolution. Who knows…maybe next year we’ll see 2 Chainz on that celebrity roster.