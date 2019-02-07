Bussin’ Out The Bando: Kimmy Cakes And Kourtney Breast Dressed At AmFar Gala?

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian And More Attend 2019 AmFar Gala

Reality star sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian coordinated in cleavage revealing black gowns for the 2019 AmFar Gala in NYC Wednesday night. How’s that for hot moms?

Kim’s dress is pretty racy from the back too.

This snap is begging for a caption!

Kim and Kourt were in good company at the gala, which raises money to fight AIDS/HIV… Hit the flip for photos of Chanel Iman, Duckie Thot and more looking gorgeous for a great cause.