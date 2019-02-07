Bussin’ Out The Bando: Kimmy Cakes And Kourtney Breast Dressed At AmFar Gala?

- By Bossip Staff
2019 AmFar Gala

Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian And More Attend 2019 AmFar Gala

Reality star sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian coordinated in cleavage revealing black gowns for the 2019 AmFar Gala in NYC Wednesday night. How’s that for hot moms?

Kim’s dress is pretty racy from the back too.

This snap is begging for a caption!

Kim and Kourt were in good company at the gala, which raises money to fight AIDS/HIV… Hit the flip for photos of Chanel Iman, Duckie Thot and more looking gorgeous for a great cause.

Chanel Iman and hubby Sterling Shepard came through drippin’.

Ms. Phaedra Parks was there

So was Star Jones

Duckie Thot looked beautiful and romantic

Winnie Harlow also stunned

Lais Ribeiro’s dress was really gorgeous

Sports Illustrated cover model Danielle Herrington was also seen on the scene.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild was there as well

We’re not too familiar with this Megan Pormer character but she really went all out on the outfit.

