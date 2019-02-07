Bussin’ Out The Bando: Kimmy Cakes And Kourtney Breast Dressed At AmFar Gala?
Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian And More Attend 2019 AmFar Gala
Reality star sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian coordinated in cleavage revealing black gowns for the 2019 AmFar Gala in NYC Wednesday night. How’s that for hot moms?
Kim’s dress is pretty racy from the back too.
This snap is begging for a caption!
Kim and Kourt were in good company at the gala, which raises money to fight AIDS/HIV… Hit the flip for photos of Chanel Iman, Duckie Thot and more looking gorgeous for a great cause.
Chanel Iman and hubby Sterling Shepard came through drippin’.
Ms. Phaedra Parks was there
So was Star Jones
Duckie Thot looked beautiful and romantic
Winnie Harlow also stunned
Lais Ribeiro’s dress was really gorgeous
Sports Illustrated cover model Danielle Herrington was also seen on the scene.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild was there as well
We’re not too familiar with this Megan Pormer character but she really went all out on the outfit.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.