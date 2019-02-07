2 Dope Queens: Jessica Williams Says She Blacked Out While Interviewing Michelle Obama [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Jessica Williams Talks Daily Show, 2 Dope Queens, And Michelle Obama
Jessica Williams stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to chat with Jimmy Fallon about her journey going from an L.A. college student to being a Daily Show correspondent in New York. She also explains how she and her partner-in-crime Phoebe Robinson built 2 Dope Queens from live comedy shows, to a hit podcast, to an A-list HBO series.
Check out the interview down below to hear about her career come up and about the time she interviewed Michelle Obama.
