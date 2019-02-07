Black History Month Is Already In Shambles & It’s Only February 7th
- By Bossip Staff
Black History Month Gets Off To Terrible Start
WTF is going on this Black History month??? 21 Savage is facing deportation, Liam Neeson revealed his bloodthirsty bigot thoughts, Adidas dropped an ALL-WHITE Black history shoe, Gucci proudly promoted luxury racism, Bow Wow AND Big Soulja got arrested for crazy shenanigans and Virginia is Virginia-ing extremely hard–whew chil-lay, it’s been a complete s%$# show and Twitter is absolutely PERPLEXED.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over the already disastrous Black History Month on the flip.
