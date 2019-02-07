Black History Month Is Already In Shambles & It’s Only February 7th

liam neeson ruined black history month pic.twitter.com/FegMZThssU — ✧⋆ 🎀 𝒯𝒶𝓎-𝒲𝒶𝓎 🎀 ⋆✧ (@TrapAvelliTae) February 4, 2019

Black History Month Gets Off To Terrible Start

WTF is going on this Black History month??? 21 Savage is facing deportation, Liam Neeson revealed his bloodthirsty bigot thoughts, Adidas dropped an ALL-WHITE Black history shoe, Gucci proudly promoted luxury racism, Bow Wow AND Big Soulja got arrested for crazy shenanigans and Virginia is Virginia-ing extremely hard–whew chil-lay, it’s been a complete s%$# show and Twitter is absolutely PERPLEXED.

Blueface, Bow Wow, and 21 Savage got arrested on the first 3 days of Black History Month smh pic.twitter.com/7XZEil3mdJ — Chaz (@THEChazChase) February 3, 2019

