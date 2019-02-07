Jesus Take The Wheel: Former NFL Quarterback Vince Young Arrested For DWI Near Houston

Vince Young Was Arrested For A DWI In Texas On Monday

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young was arrested for a DWI in Texas on Monday, according to reports via TMZ Sports.

Young was pulled over around 4 a.m. in Fort Bend County, Texas, which is just southwest of Houston. He was booked in the Fort Bend County Jail and once he posted bond, he was released.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time the baller was caught intoxicated behind the wheel. The 35-year-old was also arrested for a DUI back in January 2016, after police said he was driving dangerously. Footage of the incident showed Young repeatedly refusing to take field sobriety tests, at the time.

For this DWI, Vince pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

“On Sunday evening I was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence,” Young said in a statement that he posted on Twitter. “I deeply apologize for letting my family, my friends and my fans down. With the help of God and my loved ones, I am going to take aggressive actions to make sure this never happens again. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Vince Young was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2006 NFL draft, and ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award that season. He played for the Titans until 2010, then spent the 2011 season with the Philadelphia Eagles before ultimately retiring.