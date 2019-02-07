The Saga Continues: According To Dwayne Johnson, He Was The Oscars’ First Choice For A Host

Dwayne Johnson Was Supposed To Host The Oscars This Year

Oscar-Gate 2k18 was just as exhausting for all of us as it was for Kevin Hart, but now, it looks like there’s even more information we need to make the story complete.

It looks like the first choice for this year’s Oscar’s ceremony was actually Dwayne Johnson, well, according to Dwayne Johnson.

In response to someone bringing up his name as a “great host” for next year’s ceremony, The Rock revealed that that exact plan was actually in the works for this year, but prior commitments ended up getting in the way; Turns out, the actor couldn’t take the gig because he would be too busy working on the sequel to Jumanji.

“I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever,” Johnson revealed. “We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road.”

Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn’t make it work since I’m shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road 🥃 https://t.co/eiiMuBNOzb — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 6, 2019

It’s pretty interesting that The Rock has to drop out of hosting duties due to Jumanji commitments, especially because Kevin Hart stars in the film with him. Though we all know how Kevin’s relationship with The Oscars ended up–how was he to fit in those same hosting duties while also filming for the Jumanji sequel? Questions that need answers…

With both Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart out of the running for host, The 91st Academy Awards will be hostless and is set to take place on Sunday, Feb 24 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.