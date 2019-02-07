PET-TIANA: Fans Argue Nicki Minaj Unleashed “Bust Down Barbiana” To Thwart Cardi B’s “Thotiana” Remix

Nicki Minaj’s Surprise “Thotiana” Remix Has Cardi B Fans Upset

Last night, Nicki Minaj released a surprise “Bust Down Barbiana” freestyle to the delight of the Barbs — but Cardi B fans think she’s calculated.

Just hours before Nicki released the “Thotiana” remix, rapper Blue Face hinted to fans that an official Cardi B remix to the song was coming.

sounds like blueface locked in the cardi b feature for his “thotiana” remix 😭pic.twitter.com/KunqCOwZ5v — Genius (@Genius) February 6, 2019

This news didn’t stop Nicki from pulling her own remix out the stash. Maybe she had this freestyle in the cut when she released her other two freestyles on Barbie radio last week? Blue Face’s manager Wack 100 doesn’t seem to think it’s a coincidence. Especially since it sounds like she disses him in her verse with this:

You look like Nicki now, still you tacky-ana

To keep it 100, bitch you wacky-ana

In response, Wack 100 wrote on an IG post, “We support EXCLUSIVE content ONLY. Just because your stalking skills triggered your radar don’t make it EXCLUSIVE”, tagging Cardi B, YG, and Blue Face.

How ever it went down, we at least know Nicki wrote her own bars. Here it is…

Cardi B fans are at Nicki’s THROAT over this Thotiana freestlye, saying she’s just THIRSTY to rain on Cardi’s parade — But the Barbz are biting back. Hit the flip to see the reactions.