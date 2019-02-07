Easy MVPeasy: Kevin Durant Slowly Eviscerates Media When They Question His Loyalty To The Warriors [Video]

He Had Time After A Warriors Win On Wednesday

Kevin Durant told the media how he really feels on Wednesday night and it wasn’t pretty.

In a calm, Kevin Durant-rage kind of way, the Golden State Warriors player slammed anyone stirring rumors that he’s leaving the team.

According to CBS Sports, his words came after nine days of avoiding the press amid the approaching trade deadline.

The New York Knicks already made a major trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, a move that leaves two max salary spots open for the Knicks this summer.

This stirred speculation that Durant would leave the Warriors to go play for the Knicks. A story by Ethan Sherwood Strauss in The Athletic upped the ante when he implied most people around the league expect KD to make the move.

“Let us be frank, with the caveat that the choice lives inside the head of one guy who can and does change his mind,” Strauss wrote. “Insiders around the league think Kevin Durant is leaving the Warriors for the Knicks.”

Well KD had some choice words for Strauss after the Warriors beat the Spurs on Wednesday 141-102. The press questioned KD as to why he was avoiding them and in a lengthy reply, Durant said:

“You got a dude Ethan Strauss who come in here and give his whole opinion on stuff and make it seem like it’s coming from me. He just walk around here, don’t talk to nobody, survey, and write something like that. And now y’all piling on me because I don’t want to talk to y’all about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don’t know who traded [Kristaps] Porzingis. It ain’t got nothing to do with me. I’m trying to play basketball.”

KD then went on to say “I just don’t trust none of y’all” when talking about the press.

Watch him go in with the spicy clip below.