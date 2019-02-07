For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tinashe Puts Her Birthday Cakes On Blizzy

Tinashe Had A Beautiful Birthday Vacation

Singer Tinashe has had a year of ups and downs between dating drama over Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, disappointing ratings for “Rent Live” and her “Dancing with the Stars” stint, but this week she celebrated her birthday by splashing it up in a waterfall in Fiji while wearing a bikini.

‘Nashe noted some things she’s learned since her last trip around the sun:

Everything I NEED will come to me at the perfect time. Loving unconditionally is the way to peace.

Change is growth. Life is too short to be anything but happy. Being vulnerable is not weakness. If you live with integrity you will have no regrets. Saying what you mean and meaning what you say is freedom.

Being outside of my comfort zone pushes me to be better.

The people who love me love me with no limit. 🌟

Pretty wise for a young one.

