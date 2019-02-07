Rest In Peace: Viral “Intervention” Ex-Boxing Champion Rocky Lockridge Dies At Age 60

Viral Boxer Rocky Lockridge Passes Away At Age 60

If you’ve ever been on the internet in your life there is a pretty good chance you’ve come in contact with former boxing champ Rocky Lockridge, even if you didn’t know it.

Lockridge was a famed boxer in the 80s who used to whoop a lot of a$$es including the a$$ of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s uncle Roger Mayweather.

The boxer became famous on the internet for his emotional breakdown during an episode of intervention where his family wanted to free him from his crack cocaine addiction.

We are sad to report that Rocky Lockridge has gone home to glory at age 60 according to TMZ. Rocky’s son Ricky confirmed that his father is no longer with us:

“It is with great pain but a whole heart that I tell you family and friends that my father Ricky Lockridge aka Rocky Lockridge has passed away. All he wanted was to be in the comfort of his home with friends/ family. God has called him to walk through the gates of heaven.”

Apparently, Rocky had been under hospital care for several weeks now.

Rest in peace.